Israel minister says 'not been this close to a deal' on Gaza hostages

According to his spokesman, Katz had told members of the Israeli parliament's foreign affairs committee: "We have not been this close to an agreement on the hostages since the previous deal".

A senior Hamas official based in Doha also said that the negotiations were progressing.

"A deal for exchanging prisoners and ceasefire between the resistance and the occupation has actually become closer than ever before, if (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu does not intentionally disrupt the agreement as he has done every time before," the official said on condition of anonymity, as he was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

He said Hamas had informed the Egyptian and Qatari mediators of its readiness to stop the war.

"But Hamas stressed at the same time that it will not accept anything less than an agreement that leads to a complete and permanent cessation of the war, a full withdrawal from the entire Gaza Strip, including the Philadelphi and Netzarim axes, the return of the displaced, and a serious prisoner exchange deal".