Israel under missile attack, Iran says all options open after US strikes

JERUSALEM: Israel faced a missile attack on Sunday (Jun 22) as Iran said it reserved all options to defend itself after unprecedented US strikes that President Donald Trump said had "obliterated" its key nuclear facilities.

Hours after Trump dramatically escalated Middle East tensions by sending B-2 bombers to Iran, the Israeli military warned people to seek cover from a barrage that appeared heavier than the Iranian salvoes fired in the past few days.

"The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences," said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas, calling the US strikes a "grave violation" of the UN charter, international law and the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

"Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people," Araqchi posted on X.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said it would not allow development of its “national industry” to be stopped, and an Iranian state television commentator said every US citizen or military member in the region would be legitimate targets.

Israel's ambulance service said at least 16 people were hurt in the morning barrage.