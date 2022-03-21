Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Israel must live with choices on helping Ukraine, Zelenskyy tells Knesset
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Israel must live with choices on helping Ukraine, Zelenskyy tells Knesset

Israel must live with choices on helping Ukraine, Zelenskyy tells Knesset

Demonstrators gather in support of Ukraine following Russia's invasion and watch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's speech as it is broadcasted to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Mar 20, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Corinna Kern)

21 Mar 2022 02:02AM (Updated: 21 Mar 2022 02:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LVIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday (Mar 20) that Israel would have to live with the choices it makes on whether to help protect Ukraine against the Russian invasion, addressing the Knesset via video link.

Drawing comparisons between the Russian offensive and the "final solution" - the plan by Nazi Germany to exterminate Jews - Zelenskyy questioned Israel's reluctance to sell the Iron Dome defence system to Ukraine.

"Everybody knows that your missile defence systems are the best… and that you can definitely help our people, save the lives of Ukrainians, of Ukrainian Jews," he said.

"We can ask why we can’t receive weapons from you, why Israel has not imposed powerful sanctions on Russia or is not putting pressure on Russian business. Either way, the choice is yours to make, brothers and sisters, and you must then live with your answer, the people of Israel."

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us