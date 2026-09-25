Israel's Netanyahu denounces enemies, allies in fiery UN speech

IRAN'S "MURDEROUS DICTATORSHIP"

Netanyahu had especially harsh language on Iran, calling it a "murderous dictatorship".



He said the war in which Israeli and US forces have attacked Iran for close to seven months had stopped Tehran from being able to develop nuclear weapons.



"I vowed to prevent Iran's murderous dictatorship from developing atomic bombs, nuclear weapons aimed at destroying Israel, nuclear weapons that could threaten the entire world," he said.



He said the fall of Iran's leadership, whose envoy at the UN displayed a portrait of slain Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani on their vacant desk, was not "far".



Despite the onslaught, Iran's government has retained control and continues to defy the United States by effectively blocking the Strait of Hormuz.