Israel 'not really aware' about progress of Saudi-US talks on normalisation deal

JERUSALEM: A top Israeli official played down prospects for a United States-brokered diplomatic breakthrough with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (May 30), describing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government as "in a fog" on any progress in related talks between Riyadh and Washington.

Deeming the forging of formal Israeli-Saudi ties a US interest, President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, made a May 6 to May 8 shuttle trip to the two countries.

That followed a New York Times report in March that Riyadh - whose relationship with the Biden administration is strained - was conditioning normalisation with Israel on boosted US defence sales and assent for a Saudi civilian nuclear programme.

Saudi officials have not confirmed this. Sullivan's Israeli counterpart, Tzachi Hanegbi, appeared to do so on Tuesday, saying in an interview that the Saudis had raised terms with the US as part of a "triangular" diplomacy.

Yet Hanegbi hedged on how Israel might respond, saying such Saudi requests were, for now, "an American dilemma".