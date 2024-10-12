Israel orders evacuation of more southern Lebanese towns amid rising displacement

BEIRUT: Israel's military ordered residents of 23 southern Lebanese villages on Saturday (Oct 12) to evacuate to areas north of the Awali River, which flows from the western Bekaa Valley into the Mediterranean.

The order, communicated via a military statement, mentions villages in southern Lebanon that have been recent targets of Israeli attacks, many of which are already almost empty.

The Israeli military stated that evacuations were necessary for the safety of residents due to increased Hezbollah activities, claiming the group is using sites to conceal weapons and launch attacks on Israel.

Hezbollah denies concealing weapons among civilians.

Another member of the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, UNIFIL, was struck by gunfire on Friday, it said in a statement on Saturday, adding that the man was now stable after undergoing surgery to remove the bullet.

The statement also said its position in the southern Lebanese town of Ramyah sustained significant damage due to explosions from nearby shelling, but did not specify who was responsible for either attack.