Palestinian rockets explode off Tel Aviv coast, military says
People cross a main junction in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec 26, 2021. (File photo: AP/Ariel Schalit)

01 Jan 2022 03:17PM (Updated: 01 Jan 2022 03:17PM)
JERUSALEM: Palestinian militants in Gaza fired two rockets towards the Mediterranean sea on Saturday (Jan 1), causing an explosion off the shore of Tel Aviv, Israel's military said.

Police said there were no casualties or damage.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket firing from any of Gaza's militant groups. The Israel-Gaza frontier has been largely quiet since an 11-day war in May.

On Wednesday, however, gunfire from Gaza that wounded an Israeli civilian drew tank fire from the Israeli military, wounding three Palestinians.

Source: Reuters/dv

