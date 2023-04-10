Singapore 'deeply concerned' about violence in Israel and Palestinian Territories, urges restraint
SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Monday (Apr 10) expressed concern over the recent escalation of violence in Israel and the Palestinian Territories.
"Singapore remains deeply concerned about the escalation of violence in Israel and the Palestinian Territories," said a spokesman.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish those injured a swift recovery."
Singapore also condemned the rocket attacks on Israel, as well as separate attacks in Tel Aviv and the Jordan Valley.
Amid escalating violence in the region, six rockets were launched toward Israel on Saturday, with two landing in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the Israeli army said. At least one was intercepted by the Israeli air defence system.
An Italian tourist was also killed and five people were wounded in a car-ramming incident in Tel Aviv on Friday, just hours after two Israeli sisters were killed in a shooting attack in the Jordan Valley.
On Apr 4, Israeli police stormed the prayer hall of Al-Aqsa mosque, Islam's third-holiest site, in a raid aimed at dislodging "law-breaking youths and masked agitators" whom they said had barricaded themselves inside.
MFA urged all parties to "exercise maximum restraint and de-escalate tensions to prevent further loss of lives".
"All parties must respect the sanctity of religious sites such as the Al Aqsa Mosque to enable people to worship safely and in peace, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan," said MFA.
There are currently no reports of Singaporeans affected by the attacks, it added.
Singaporeans in Israel are advised to be on high alert, monitor the news closely and follow the instructions of local authorities.
Singaporeans travelling to Israel are strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA if they have not done so.
Those who require consular assistance should contact the Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office.