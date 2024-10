Israel parliament approves bill banning UN Palestinian refugee agency

Washington warned Israel on Oct 15 that it had 30 days to increase the amount of aid reaching the Gaza Strip or it would consider withholding some military assistance.Also earlier Monday, Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy expressed "profound regret" that Israel was "considering shutting down UNRWA's operations".In January, Israel accused a dozen of UNRWA's Gaza employees of involvement in the Oct 7 attack by Hamas, which sparked the deadliest war in the territory.A series of probes found some "neutrality-related issues" at UNRWA, and determined that nine employees "may have been involved" in the Oct 7 attack, but found no evidence for Israel's chief allegations "There is a deep connection between the terrorist organization (Hamas) and UNRWA and Israel cannot put up with it," Yuli Edelstein, a Likud party lawmaker and one of the sponsors of the bill, said in parliament as he presented the proposal."There is no place for enemies in the heart of the capital of the Jewish people." Israel claims the whole of Jerusalem , including the annexed east, as its indivisible capital.