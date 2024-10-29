Israel parliament considers bill banning UN Palestinian refugee agency

The proposed ban, a combination of two different private members bills presented to the Knesset by lawmakers from both the government and opposition, would effectively prevent UNRWA from operating in Israel.



The legislation would also target the agency's operations in east Jerusalem, where it currently provides some essential services such as cleaning, education, and healthcare in certain neighbourhoods.



"There is a big gap between how UNRWA is viewed by some in the international community and how people in Israel see the agency," Boaz Bismuth, an Israeli lawmaker who co-sponsored one of the pieces of legislation, told AFP.