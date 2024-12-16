Israel plans to double population on occupied Golan, citing threats from Syria

Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement that the latest developments in Syria increased the threat to Israel, "despite the moderate image that the rebel leaders claim to present".



Netanyahu's office said the government unanimously approved a plan of more than US$11 million to encourage demographic growth in Golan.

It said Netanyahu submitted the plan to the government "in light of the war and the new front-facing Syria, and out of a desire to double the population of the Golan".



Some 31,000 Israelis have settled there, said analyst Avraham Levine of the Alma Research and Education Center specialising in Israel's security challenges on its northern border. Many work in farming, including vineyards, and tourism. The Golan is home to 24,000 Druze, an Arab minority who practice an offshoot of Islam, Levine said. Most identify as Syrian.