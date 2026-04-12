Israel PM Netanyahu says war succeeded in 'crushing' Iran nuclear, missile programmes

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday (Apr 11) that the joint US-Israeli campaign against Iran had succeeded in "crushing" Tehran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Netanyahu's comments came as Iranian and US officials held two rounds of face-to-face talks in Pakistan in a bid to end the Middle East war, with a third round expected later on Sunday, Iranian state TV reported.

"We have succeeded in crushing the nuclear programme, and crushing the missile programme," Netanyahu said in a televised statement, adding that the war against Tehran had also weakened Iran's leadership and its regional allies.

"We have reached a situation in which Iran no longer has a single functioning enrichment facility."

Netanyahu said the US and Israel had prevented Iran from acquiring a nuclear bomb by launching a war in June 2025, followed by the current campaign that began on Feb 28.

He said the latest war was launched after intelligence indicated that the now deceased Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei had sought to expand the country's nuclear and missile programmes even after the June 2025 war.

"He sought to bury both missile production and nuclear production deep, deep beneath a mountain, in a way that even B-2 aircraft could not reach. Once again, we could not stand by. We acted," Netanyahu said.

"Most of its missile production capacity has disappeared. They still have missiles, they still have stockpiles, but it is shrinking."

He said there were "enormous achievements" in the war effort.

"They are reflected in this weakened regime, which is now even seeking a ceasefire," he said.

Netanyahu added that, for decades, Iran's leadership and its allies had threatened Israel.

"They wanted to strangle us, and (now) we are strangling them. They threatened us with annihilation, and now they are fighting for survival."

On Lebanon, Netanyahu said the country had approached Israel regarding a potential peace deal.

"In the past month, it has reached out several times to begin direct peace talks," Netanyahu said.

"I have given my approval, but on two conditions: we want the dismantling of Hezbollah's weapons, and we want a real peace agreement that will last for generations."

On Friday, Lebanon's presidency said that a meeting would be held with Israel in Washington next week to discuss a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war and the potential start of negotiations between the neighbours.

Hezbollah and Israeli forces have been clashing since Mar 2, two days after the start of the Iran war, following rocket fire by the Lebanese armed group at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Khamenei.

Since then, Israel has killed at least 2,020 people in Lebanon, including 248 women, 165 children and 85 medical and emergency personnel, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

Israel carried out its largest air attack this week on Lebanon since Mar 2, which it says left hundreds of Hezbollah fighters dead.