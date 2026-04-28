Israel PM says action needed over Hezbollah rockets, drones

"CONSENSUS"

Aoun said that "what we are doing is not treason. Rather, treason is committed by those who take their country to war to achieve foreign interests".



Aoun has faced intense criticism from Hezbollah and its supporters.



They say his push for direct talks with Israel lacks consensus among Lebanon's various communities - the latest point of contention after the government decided to disarm the group last year and outlawed its military activities in March.



"Some want to hold us accountable over the decision to go to negotiations on the grounds that there is no national consensus" over the talks, Aoun said.



"My question to them is: when you went to war, did you first obtain national consensus?"



Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war by firing rockets towards Israel to avenge the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes.



Katz said Qassem was "playing with fire, and the fire will burn Hezbollah and all of Lebanon".



He also accused Aoun of "gambling with the future of Lebanon", saying Israel would not accept a ceasefire in Lebanon while attacks on Israeli forces and communities in northern Israel continued.



Israeli attacks have killed 2,521 people since Mar 2, Lebanese authorities said Monday.