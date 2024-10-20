Israel PM says Hezbollah tried to 'assassinate' him with drone

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran-backed group Hezbollah of trying to kill him on Saturday (Oct 19) after his office said a drone from Lebanon hit the premier's family home.

The drone attack - which Hezbollah has not acknowledged - came as Israeli troops fought the Lebanese group on the ground in southern Lebanon. It followed a series of Israeli killings of Iran-backed militant leaders, including Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas's Yahya Sinwar.

"The attempt by Iran's proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Addressing "Iran and its proxies", Netanyahu vowed that "anyone who tries to harm Israel's citizens will pay a heavy price".

He again insisted on achieving "all our war aims" but added that Israel will "change the security reality in our region for generations to come".