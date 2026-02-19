Israel PM says soldier killed in Gaza died in friendly fire

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a soldier killed in Gaza on Wednesday died in a "friendly fire" incident.



Earlier, the Israeli military had said that Staff Sergeant Ofri Yafe, aged 21, was killed in combat in southern Gaza.



However, in a message of condolence to Yafe's family, Netanyahu said he "fell in a painful friendly fire incident" in the Palestinian territory, according to a statement issued by the prime minister's office.



The death brings to five the number of Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza since a ceasefire took effect on Oct 10.