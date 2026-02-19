Logo
Israel PM says soldier killed in Gaza died in friendly fire
After the Israeli military said a soldier was killed in combat, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he died in a “friendly fire” incident.

Israeli soldiers work by military vehicles, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, near the border with Gaza, in Israel, Feb 15, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

19 Feb 2026 05:47AM (Updated: 19 Feb 2026 05:48AM)
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a soldier killed in Gaza on Wednesday died in a "friendly fire" incident.

Earlier, the Israeli military had said that Staff Sergeant Ofri Yafe, aged 21, was killed in combat in southern Gaza.

However, in a message of condolence to Yafe's family, Netanyahu said he "fell in a painful friendly fire incident" in the Palestinian territory, according to a statement issued by the prime minister's office.

The death brings to five the number of Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza since a ceasefire took effect on Oct 10.

Source: AFP/fs
