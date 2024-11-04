Israel pounds Lebanon, Gaza as Netanyahu visits northern border

BEIRUT: Israel on Sunday (Nov 3) pressed on with its campaigns in Lebanon and Gaza, launching several deadly strikes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited his country's northern border.



Netanyahu's visit came after an air strike killed at least three people near the southern Lebanon city of Sidon, the Lebanese health ministry said, and as more bombs hit the country's east.



"I want to be clear: with or without an agreement, the key to restoring peace and security in the north ... is first and foremost to push Hezbollah back beyond the Litani River, secondly to target any attempt to rearm, and thirdly to respond firmly to any action taken against us," Netanyahu told troops at the border, his office said in a statement.



Netanyahu's border visit came as Israel's military said more than 100 projectiles were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory on Sunday. Several were intercepted, and some fell in unpopulated areas.