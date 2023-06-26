Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Israel praises foiling of Iranian attack against Israeli targets in Cyprus
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Israel praises foiling of Iranian attack against Israeli targets in Cyprus

Israel praises foiling of Iranian attack against Israeli targets in Cyprus

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, on Jun 25, 2023. (Photo: ABIR SULTAN/Pool via REUTERS)

26 Jun 2023 04:26AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (Jun 25) praised the thwarting of what he said was an Iranian attack against Israeli targets in Cyprus.

A statement from Netanyahu's office did not give any more details, but Israeli news website Ynet, without disclosing its sources, said an attack had been planned against Israelis staying in the city of Limassol.

Cyprus declined to comment on whether an attack had been foiled.

"Israel welcomes the foiling of the Iranian terrorist attack in the territory of Cyprus against Israeli targets," Netanyahu's office said.

"Israel operates everywhere in a wide variety of methods in order to protect Jews and Israelis and will continue to act to sever Iranian terrorism wherever it raises its head, including on Iranian soil," the statement said.

Asked about the Israeli statement, Cyprus government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said: "We cannot comment on issues regarding national security."

In 2021, Israel accused Iran of orchestrating an attempted attack against Israelis in Cyprus after police on the Mediterranean island said an armed individual had been arrested. Iran denied the accusation.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Israel Iran Cyprus

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.