Israel president opens talks as rivals struggle to form government

JERUSALEM: Israel's president begins deliberations on Wednesday (Nov 4) on whom to task to form a government, with neither veteran Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor rival Gadi Eisenkot holding enough seats after a divisive election.

President Isaac Herzog holds a largely ceremonial role, but carries the decisive vote on who will have the first chance to try to be prime minister - a process that could last weeks or even months and may end in failure and new elections.

Herzog's statements have raised speculation that he could sound out leaders on joining a unity government, hoping to bring stability in a country sharply polarised after three years of war and Netanyahu's hard-right politics.

After officially receiving the results of the Oct 27 election, Herzog begins two days of consultations with parties at 5pm (1500 GMT), starting with the ultranationalist Religious Zionism.

Herzog's office said he was deliberately starting with the smaller parties, hoping to hear all views, and would wait until late Thursday to meet the two biggest, Netanyahu's right-wing Likud and Yashar, a broad centre to centre-right opposition party launched by Eisenkot, a former military chief.

Neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot holds the 61 seats needed to secure a majority in the 120-member parliament.

Netanyahu's bloc has an edge, with 53 seats as opposed to Eisenkot's 48.

Eisenkot could reach the threshold if he allies with parties from the Arab minority, whose seat count surged to 19 on outrage against Netanyahu's hard-right government.

But some in the opposition have baulked at relying on non-Jewish lawmakers' votes.

Netanyahu has called for a broad coalition government without Arab lists, after accusing Arab groupings of having "stolen" the vote.

Israel's attorney general called Tuesday on intelligence agency Shin Bet to share the progress of its investigation into claims of electoral fraud by Arab Israeli parties, stating that no evidence had yet been submitted.

Arab-Israeli leaders have strongly rejected the claims, while Eisenkot accused Netanyahu and his Likud party on Tuesday of trying to stage a "pogrom against democracy".