Protest-hit Israel faces general strike over government reforms

JERUSALEM: The hard-right government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced more protests and a general strike Monday (Mar 27) against its controversial push to overhaul the justice system.

Netanyahu was due to address the nation later Monday, a day after sacking his defence minister who had broken ranks over the divisive issue, and following President Isaac Herzog urging an immediate stop to the reform push.

Israeli media speculated that Netanyahu may temporarily back down from the reforms, with Justice Minister Yariv Levin saying he will "accept any decision that Prime Minister Netanyahu makes" on the legislation.

Israel's top trade union chief had Monday called a general strike over the package, which would weaken the powers of the judiciary and which demonstrators have for months decried as a threat to Israel's democracy.

"I am calling a general strike," Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar-David said in a televised address. "We have a mission to stop this legislative process and we will do it," he added, vowing to "continue to fight".

The Israel Medical Association quickly followed suit, announcing "a full strike in the health system" that will impact all public hospitals.

The stoppage was also affecting flights at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, where an AFP journalist saw multiple delayed departures.

The nationwide walkout was called hours after Herzog pressed for an immediate halt to the judicial programme, following demonstrations in Tel Aviv overnight.

"For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel ... I call on you to halt the legislative process immediately," Herzog said in a statement.