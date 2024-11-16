Israel pummels south Beirut as Lebanon mulls truce plan

BEIRUT: Israel launched a wave of air strikes on Hezbollah bastions in Beirut and south Lebanon on Saturday (Nov 16), a day after Lebanese government officials said they were studying a United States truce proposal.

An Israeli strike on neighbouring Syria earlier this week killed two leaders from Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian group which has fought alongside Hamas militants in Gaza, a source told AFP.

Hamas, Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad are all backed by Israel's arch-enemy Iran, which on Friday said it backed a swift end to the nearly two-month war in Lebanon.

Since Sep 23, Israel has escalated its bombing of targets in Lebanon, later sending in ground troops after almost a year of limited, cross-border exchanges of fire begun by Hezbollah militants over the Gaza war.

AFPTV footage showed fresh strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Saturday, following calls from the Israeli army for residents to evacuate.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said "the enemy" carried out three air raids in the morning, later reporting another attack in the neighbourhood of Chiyah.

The Israeli military said its aircraft had targeted "a weapons storage facility" and a Hezbollah "command centre" in south Beirut.

NNA also reported a strike on the southern city of Tyre, in a neighbourhood near UNESCO-listed ancient ruins.

Elsewhere in south Lebanon, the health ministry said Israeli strikes killed two rescuers affiliated with Hezbollah and its ally Amal.

Hezbollah claimed several rocket attacks on northern Israel, targeting military sites including a naval base in the Haifa area.

Lebanese authorities say that more than 3,440 people have been killed since October last year, when Hezbollah and Israel began trading fire.