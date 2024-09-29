Israel pounds Lebanon, pressuring Hezbollah after killing its leader

JERUSALEM: Israel struck multiple targets in Lebanon on Sunday (Sep 29), pressing Iran-backed Hezbollah with more attacks after it struck a huge blow by killing the group's leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The Israeli military said the air force had "struck dozens of Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon, including launchers that were aimed toward Israeli territory, structures in which weapons were stored and additional Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure".

The navy had intercepted a projectile approaching Israel from the area of the Red Sea and another eight projectiles coming from Lebanon had fallen in open areas, it said in a statement.

Nasrallah was killed in a massive Israeli air attack on Friday on the group's headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs. It was a major blow to Hezbollah and to Iran, removing an influential ally who helped build Hezbollah into the linchpin of Tehran's network of allied groups in the Arab world.

Israel announced his killing on Saturday and Hezbollah later confirmed his death.

In its announcement, Hezbollah said it would keep fighting Israel and has continued to fire rockets at it, including a salvo on Sunday morning.

Nasrallah's death capped a traumatic fortnight for Hezbollah, starting with the detonation of thousands of communications devices used by its members. Israel was widely assumed to have carried out that action but has not confirmed or denied it did.

The escalation has increased fears the conflict could spin out of control, potentially drawing in Iran as well as the United States, Israel's closest ally.