UN experts slam Israel's 'blatant assault' on health rights in Gaza

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on X that the pace of desperately needed medical evacuations out of Gaza was "excruciatingly slow".

"Only 5,383 patients have been evacuated with support from WHO since October 2023, of which only 436 since the Rafah crossing was closed" last May, he said.



He said more than 12,000 people were awaiting medical evacuation from Gaza.



"At this rate, it would take 5-10 years to evacuate all these critically ill patients, including thousands of children," he added.



"In the meantime, their conditions get worse and some die."