Israel raids hospital in north Gaza, says forces have killed 20 militants in operation

The raid concluded on Saturday after the military said it had apprehended "240 terrorists" belonging to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant groups.



The military also said it had detained the hospital's director, Hossam Abu Safiyeh, whom it suspects is a Hamas militant.



"This is one of the largest operations to apprehend terrorists conducted in a single location since the beginning of the war," the military said on Sunday.



"Field investigators from Unit 504 directed the apprehension process and conducted hundreds of field interrogations to transfer 240 terrorists belonging to the Islamic Jihad and Hamas terrorist organisations for further investigation in Israeli territory."