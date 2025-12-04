Israel receives remains of possible hostage and plans to reopen Gaza crossing into Egypt

JERUSALEM: Israel received remains of what could be one of the last hostages in Gaza on Wednesday (Dec 3) and said it will begin allowing Palestinians to leave the war-torn territory through a border crossing with Egypt.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said an attack by militants earlier in the day that wounded four Israeli soldiers in southern Gaza was a violation of the ceasefire and that Israel “will respond accordingly.”

The remains found by militants in northern Gaza were returned to Israel, where they will be examined by forensics experts. Remains militants handed over on Tuesday did not match either of the last two hostages in Gaza.

The return of all the hostages taken on the Oct 7, 2023, attack that started the war is a key element of the first phase of the ceasefire that began in October. In exchange, Israel has been releasing Palestinian prisoners.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, the long-closed Rafah crossing is to be opened for medical evacuations and travel to and from Gaza. The World Health Organization says there are more than 16,500 sick and wounded people who need to leave Gaza for medical care.

It was not immediately clear when the border crossing would be opened, however.