Israel reports waves of Iranian missiles, soon after Trump announced ceasefire

WASHINGTON: Israel's military said Iran launched waves of missiles on Tuesday (Jun 24), with emergency services reporting three people killed, hours after United States President Donald Trump announced a complete ceasefire between Israel and Iran to end a 12-day war.

Witnesses said they heard explosions near Tel Aviv and Beersheba in southern Israel. Israel's military said six waves of missiles were launched by Iran and Israel's national ambulance service said three people were killed in Beersheba, the first reported deaths in Israel since Trump announced the ceasefire late on Monday.

A senior White House official said Trump had brokered a ceasefire deal in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel had agreed so long as Iran did not launch further attacks.

"On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, 'THE 12 DAY WAR'," Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.

An Iranian official earlier confirmed that Tehran had agreed to a ceasefire, but the country's foreign minister said there would be no cessation of hostilities unless Israel stopped its attacks.

Abbas Araqchi said early on Tuesday that if Israel stopped its "illegal aggression" against the Iranian people no later than 4am Tehran time (8.30am, Singapore time) on Tuesday, Iran had no intention of continuing its response afterwards.

"The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later," Araqchi added in a post on X.