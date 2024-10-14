Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Israel rescuers say over 60 wounded in area Hezbollah claimed drone strike
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Israel rescuers say over 60 wounded in area Hezbollah claimed drone strike

Israel rescuers say over 60 wounded in area Hezbollah claimed drone strike
Israeli soldiers enter a military helicopter after it dropped off patients that were injured in a drone attack from Lebanon, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, at Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, Israel, Oct 13, 2024. Lebanon's Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack. (Photo: REUTERS/Rami Shlush)
14 Oct 2024 03:38AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
HAIFA, Israel: An Israeli volunteer rescue service on Sunday (Oct 13) said more than 60 people were wounded south of Haifa, where Hezbollah earlier claimed a drone strike that targeted a military base.

"With the help of United Hatzalah ambulance teams, we provided assistance to over 60 wounded people with varying degrees of injuries - critical, serious, moderate and mild," the rescue service United Hatzalah said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

Earlier Sunday, Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which is at war with Israel, said it launched "a squadron of attack drones" at a military training camp in Binyamina, south of Haifa, in response to Israeli air strikes on the country.

Related:

The incident comes two days after air raid sirens sounded in central Israel after two aerial drones entered the country from Lebanon, with at least one building damaged north of Tel Aviv during the incident.

Hezbollah has been regularly firing rockets and drones across the border into Israel for more than a year, but has reached further since late September when fighting escalated.

Israel's sophisticated air defences, including the Iron Dome system, has intercepted most of the projectiles, with few casualties caused by strikes or falling debris.

Related:

Source: AFP/fs

Related Topics

Israel-Hamas war Lebanon Hezbollah

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement