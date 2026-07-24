Israel says Saudi recognition would be 'historic' for regional peace 

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Thursday (Jul 23) that Saudi recognition of Israel would be a significant step towards peace in the Middle East.



The United States and Saudi Arabia announced a landmark deal the previous day to establish a civilian nuclear programme in the kingdom, which US President Donald Trump said would be contingent on Riyadh normalising relations with Israel.



"Saudi Arabia's joining of the Abraham Accords would be a historic leap forward for peace in the Middle East", Netanyahu's office said after Trump's announcement.



"The joint American and Israeli military action against the genocidal regime in Tehran and Israel's crushing of Iran's terror axis have created the possibility to expand the circle of peace."



The Abraham Accords are a series of US-brokered normalisation agreements signed during Trump's first term, under which Israel established formal diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain for the first time, followed by Morocco.



Sudan also signed on to the accords, but later descended into civil war and has never ratified or implemented them.



The deal marked a break from the long-standing position in Arab countries that normalisation with Israel should wait until a Palestinian state was established.



The accords were widely framed as reshaping regional alignments around shared concerns about Iran rather than the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.