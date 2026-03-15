Israel says antisemitism raging in Netherlands after Jewish school blast

JERUSALEM: Israel's foreign ministry said on Saturday (Mar 14) that "an antisemitism epidemic is raging" in the Netherlands, after an overnight blast outside a Jewish school in Amsterdam.



"Where will the next attack be? The Dutch government needs to do much more to fight antisemitism," the ministry said, in a social media post.



An overnight explosion against an exterior wall of a Jewish school in Amsterdam caused no injuries, and authorities have opened an investigation into the incident.



The incident comes after night-time attacks this week in front of synagogues in the Belgian city of Liege and the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.



Late on Saturday, Israel's President Isaac Herzog said he was "shocked by the antisemitic attacks".



"I call on the Dutch authorities to intensify their efforts to combat antisemitism, incitement and terror against the Jewish community," Herzog said.



"The rise in antisemitic violence across Europe, including the attack on a synagogue in Belgium... is deeply concerning and demands a strong and unequivocal response."



The series of attacks comes after the Feb 28 launch of the US-Israeli war on Iran, a conflict that has since broadened across the Middle East.