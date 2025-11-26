Israel says Gaza hostage coffin received

TEL AVIV: Israel has received the coffin of a hostage from Gaza, authorities said on Tuesday (Nov 25), with the remains now undergoing forensic examination to determine the identity as the slow return of deceased captives continues under the fragile ceasefire.

The coffin was handed over inside the Gaza Strip and transferred to Israel, where it arrived at the National Centre of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv. An AFP reporter saw a white van escorted by police motorcycles entering the compound as officers stood at attention and saluted.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the family would be notified after identification is complete, calling it a “difficult hour” and stressing that efforts to bring back every hostage “will not cease until the last hostage is returned”.

The International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed it had facilitated the transfer as a neutral intermediary.

REMAINS OF THREE HOSTAGES STILL IN GAZA

Before Tuesday’s handover, the bodies of three hostages were still believed to be in Gaza. They include Dror Or, 48, a beloved cheesemaker and head chef in Beeri kibbutz who was killed in the Oct 7, 2023 attack and taken into Gaza; Sudthisak Rinthalak, 43, a Thai agricultural worker from Nong Khai province who was also killed in Beeri and whose body was abducted; and Ran Gvili, 24, an elite Yasam police officer who left home while on medical leave to join the defence of nearby communities and was killed in fighting at Alumim kibbutz.

Families have been increasingly vocal as the exchange of remains slows, with the Hostages and Missing Families Forum stressing: “Dror, Ran and Sudthisak must come back.”