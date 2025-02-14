Israel says Hamas must free three living hostages this weekend

Palestinian sources reported progress in efforts to salvage the ceasefire, which was plunged into crisis after Hamas said it would not release hostages on Saturday, citing Israeli violations.
Israel countered that if Hamas failed to free captives on schedule, it would resume military operations.
War raged for more than 15 months before the ceasefire took effect on Jan 19.
"We are keen to implement it (the ceasefire) and oblige the occupation to fully abide by it," Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanou said, adding that mediators were pushing for Israel "to resume the exchange process on Saturday".
Israel later insisted Hamas must release "three live hostages" on Saturday under the ceasefire framework.
"If those three are not released, if Hamas does not return our hostages, by Saturday noon, the ceasefire will end," said government spokesman David Mencer.
Hamas has previously accused Israel of holding up the delivery of heavy machinery needed to clear war debris.
On Egypt's Rafah border crossing with Gaza, a row of bulldozers lined up waiting to enter the war-ravaged Palestinian territory on Thursday.
Egyptian state-linked media said heavy equipment and trucks carrying mobile homes were ready to enter, but Israel said later they would not be allowed to go in via the Rafah crossing.
The war damaged or destroyed around 69 per cent of Gaza's buildings, according to the UN.
Jorge Moreira da Silva, head of the United Nations' infrastructure agency (UNOPS), said Thursday following a visit to Gaza that he had seen not only "immense human suffering", despite the ceasefire, but also massive destruction "and an overwhelming volume of rubble."
"POWER GAMES"
US President Donald Trump warned this week that "hell" would break loose if Hamas failed to release "all" the remaining hostages by noon on Saturday.
If fighting resumes, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said, "the new Gaza war ... will not end without the defeat of Hamas and the release of all the hostages".
"It will also allow the realisation of US President Trump's vision for Gaza," he added.
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels threatened Thursday to launch new attacks on Israel if it and its ally the United States went ahead with Trump's plan to move Palestinians out of Gaza.
The ceasefire, currently in its first phase, has seen Israeli captives released in small groups in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli custody.
The two sides, which have yet to agree on the next phases of the truce, have traded accusations of violations, spurring concern that the violence could resume.
Such rocket fire from Gaza has been rare during the truce.
Analyst Mairav Zonszein of the International Crisis Group said despite their public disputes, Israel and Hamas were still interested in maintaining the truce and have not "given up on anything yet".
"They're just playing power games," she said.
In Israel, dozens of relatives of hostages held in Gaza blocked a highway near commercial hub Tel Aviv, waving banners and demanding the terms of the ceasefire be respected, an AFP photographer said.
TRUMP'S PLAN
Trump's proposal for Gaza and for moving its more than two million residents to Jordan or Egypt would, according to experts, violate international law, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described it as "revolutionary".
Hamas called for worldwide "solidarity marches" over the weekend to denounce "the plans to displace our Palestinian people from their land".
Defence Minister Katz last week ordered the Israeli army to prepare for "voluntary" departures from Gaza. The military said it had already begun reinforcing its troops around Gaza.
Trump reaffirmed his Saturday deadline for the hostage release while hosting Jordan's King Abdullah II on Tuesday.
In a phone call Wednesday, Abdullah and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said they were united in supporting the ceasefire's "full implementation", and in their opposition to the displacement of Palestinians.
"Who is Trump? Is he God almighty? The land of Jordan is for Jordanians, and the land of Egypt belongs to Egyptians," said Gaza City resident Abu Mohamed al-Husari.
"We are here, deeply rooted in Gaza - the resilient, besieged and unbreakable Gaza."
Hamas's Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,211 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.
Militants also took 251 hostages, of whom 73 remain in Gaza, including 35 the Israeli military says are dead.
Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed at least 48,222 people in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry that the UN considers reliable.