Israel says Hamas must free three living hostages this weekend

JERUSALEM/GAZA: Israel warned Thursday (Feb 13) that Hamas must release three living hostages this weekend or face a resumption of the war in Gaza after the Palestinian militant group said it was committed to the truce agreement Palestinian sources reported progress in efforts to salvage the ceasefire, which was plunged into crisis after Hamas said it would not release hostages on Saturday, citing Israeli violations.Israel countered that if Hamas failed to free captives on schedule, it would resume military operations.War raged for more than 15 months before the ceasefire took effect on Jan 19."We are keen to implement it (the ceasefire) and oblige the occupation to fully abide by it," Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanou said, adding that mediators were pushing for Israel "to resume the exchange process on Saturday".