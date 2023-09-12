Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Israel says Iranians setting up airport in Lebanon for attacks on it
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Israel says Iranians setting up airport in Lebanon for attacks on it

Israel says Iranians setting up airport in Lebanon for attacks on it

Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant talks to reporters ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, on Sep 10, 2023. (Photo: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg, Pool)

12 Sep 2023 12:16AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM: Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant accused Iran on Monday (Sep 11) of setting up an airport in southern Lebanon to enable attacks against Israel.

Israel is troubled by arch-foe Iran's nuclear programme, missile build-up and support for regional guerrillas. The most powerful of the latter, Lebanese Hezbollah, fought a war with Israel in 2006 and tensions across the border are rising anew.

In televised remarks to an international security conference hosted by Reichman University, Gallant showed aerial images of what he described as an airport built by Iran with a view to pursuing "terrorist objectives" against Israel.

He did not elaborate on these, but said the site could accommodate mid-sized aircraft. The location he gave was near the Lebanese village of Birket Jabbour and city of Jezzin, some 20km north of the Israeli border town of Metulla.

A non-Israeli source with knowledge of the site said it could accommodate large drones - some of them weaponised - built off of Iranian blueprints. The source said drones launched from the site could be used for both internal and external operational activities - but added that the nature and direction of the runway suggested the former were more likely.

Hezbollah has been investing heavily in drone technology, the source said.

Neither Hezbollah nor Iranian officials offered an immediate response to Gallant's remarks.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Israel

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.