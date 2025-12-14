Israel says it has killed a top Hamas commander in Gaza

JERUSALEM: Israel on Saturday (Dec 13) said it killed the head of weapons production in Hamas's military in Gaza, after an explosive device detonated and wounded two soldiers in the territory's south.

"In response to the activation of a Hamas explosive device that wounded our forces today... Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz instructed the elimination of the terrorist Raad Saad, head of Hamas' force-buildup," the premier and the defence minister said in a joint statement.

The Israeli military described Saad as "one of the architects" of the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that sparked the war in Gaza. The military earlier on Saturday said two reserve soldiers were lightly injured after the device detonated "during an operation to clear the area" in southern Gaza.

Hamas did not confirm the death of Raed Saad. It said in a statement that a civilian vehicle had been struck outside Gaza City and asserted it was a violation of the ceasefire that took effect on Oct 10.

Saad served as the Hamas official in charge of manufacturing and previously led the militant group's operations division. The Israeli statement said that he had been “engaged in rebuilding the terrorist organisation” in a violation of the ceasefire.

The Israeli strike west of Gaza City killed four people, according to an Associated Press journalist who saw their bodies arrive at Shifa Hospital. Another three were wounded, according to Al-Awda hospital.