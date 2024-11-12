Israel says it has met most US demands on Gaza aid as deadline looms

JERUSALEM: Israel said on Monday (Nov 11) it had met most demands by the United States to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza but was still discussing some items as a deadline looms to improve the situation or face potential restrictions on US military aid.

There are a number of things that remain under discussion and they touch on safety issues, an Israeli official told reporters. He said most issues had been addressed.

Among the US demands that Israel appears to have refused is allowing the entry of 50-100 commercial trucks a day.