Israel says it will respond to Hamas ‘violation’ of Gaza truce, Hamas denies responsibility

JERUSALEM: Israel will retaliate against Hamas for what it says are violations of the Gaza ceasefire, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday (Dec 24), after an Israeli military officer was wounded by an explosive device in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.
Speaking at a graduation ceremony for Israeli Air Force pilots, Netanyahu accused Hamas of refusing to disarm as required under the October ceasefire agreement, describing the group’s stance as a clear breach of the deal.
“Israel will respond accordingly,” Netanyahu said, adding that Hamas had made it plain it had no intention of laying down its weapons.
The Israeli military earlier said an explosive device detonated against a military vehicle in the Rafah area, lightly injuring an officer. Israeli forces continue to operate in parts of southern Gaza despite the truce.
Hamas denied responsibility for the blast. Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Merdawi said in a post on X that the explosion was caused by unexploded Israeli ordnance left behind during earlier fighting, and that the group had informed mediators of this.
ISRAELI DELEGATION HOLDS TALKS IN CAIRO
Later on Wednesday, Netanyahu’s office said an Israeli delegation had met mediators in Cairo to discuss efforts to recover the remains of the last Israeli hostage still held in Gaza, police officer Ran Gvili.
The delegation included representatives from the Israeli military, the Shin Bet domestic intelligence service and the Mossad.
The current ceasefire stems from a 20-point plan put forward by US President Donald Trump in September. While the first phase, including a halt in fighting, hostage and prisoner releases and a partial Israeli withdrawal, has taken effect, negotiations on subsequent phases have stalled.
The plan ultimately calls for Hamas to disarm and relinquish any governing role in Gaza, alongside a full Israeli withdrawal. Hamas has said it would only give up its weapons following the establishment of a Palestinian state, which Israel has repeatedly rejected.
TRUCE UNDER STRAIN
Although violence has dropped significantly since the ceasefire came into force on Oct 10, both sides have repeatedly accused each other of violations. Gaza’s health ministry says more than 400 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the truce began, while Israel says three of its soldiers have died in militant attacks.
Netanyahu said Hamas was “openly declaring” that it would not disarm, in direct contradiction to the US-backed plan.
NETANYAHU WARNS HEZBOLLAH AND IRAN
Netanyahu also warned that Hezbollah in Lebanon had no intention of disarming following last year’s fighting, which ended in a US-brokered truce.
He added that Israel still faced threats from Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen and from Iran itself.
“We do not seek confrontations, but our eyes are open to every possible danger,” Netanyahu said.
Hamas said later on Wednesday that a delegation led by its chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya had held talks with Turkey’s foreign minister in Ankara, warning that continued Israeli actions risk undermining efforts to move to the next phase of the ceasefire agreement.