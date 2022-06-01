Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Israel says laser missile shield to cost just US$2 per interception
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Israel says laser missile shield to cost just US$2 per interception

Israel says laser missile shield to cost just US$2 per interception

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, May 29, 2022. (Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool via REUTERS)

01 Jun 2022 04:49PM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 04:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM : A laser-based air defence system that Israel hopes to deploy from next year to neutralise enemy rockets and drones will cost just US$2 per interception, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Wednesday (Jun 1).

Israel currently depends on shoot-down systems that launch interceptor missiles costing between tens of thousands and millions of dollars to track such projectiles.

But the Iron Beam system, a prototype of which was unveiled last year, uses lasers to super-heat and disable aerial threats.

Bennett predicted it would enter service by early 2023.

"This is a game-changer, not just because we are striking at the enemy military, but also because we are bankrupting it," he said during a visit to the system's state-owned manufacturer, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems.

Palestinian and Lebanese forces have in past wars launched thousands of rockets and mortar bombs at Israel, which has in recent years also intercepted drones it suspects were launched by Iranian-backed fighters near its borders.

"Until today, it cost us a lot of money to intercept each rocket. Today they (the enemy) can invest tens of thousands of dollars in a rocket and we will invest US$2 on the electricity for intercepting that rocket," Bennett said in a video issued by his office.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Israel

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us