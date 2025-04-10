Israel says seizing 'large areas' of Gaza as strike kills 23

The strike came as CIA chief John Ratcliffe visited Jerusalem on Wednesday, days before the US holds nuclear talks with Iran and amid continued attempts to revive a ceasefire in Gaza.



Meanwhile, Macron said France could recognise a Palestinian state as early as June.



"We must move towards recognition, and we will do so in the coming months," Macron told France 5 television.



"I believe that at some point it will be right and because I also want to participate in a collective dynamic, which must also allow all those who defend Palestine to recognise Israel in turn, which many of them do not do," he added.



Palestinian minister of state for foreign affairs Varsen Aghabekian Shahin told AFP that France's recognition of Palestinian statehood "would be a step in the right direction in line with safeguarding the rights of the Palestinian people and the two state solution".