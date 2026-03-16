Israel says thousands of targets left as Iran warns others to avoid war

TEHRAN: Israel said Sunday (Mar 15) it still has thousands of targets to strike inside Iran as the Islamic Republic warned other countries against getting involved in the war, which has spread across the Middle East.

Tehran's warning came as Rome reported a base in Kuwait hosting US and Italian troops was hit by a drone attack, while Iran told its neighbours it had "ample evidence" that US bases on their territory were being used to launch attacks.

"We still have thousands of targets in Iran, and we are identifying new targets every day," Israeli military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said more than two weeks into the US-Israeli air campaign against Iran.

Tehran has responded to the war by threatening shipping in the vital Strait of Hormuz - which usually sees passage of 20 per cent of global oil and gas exports - an issue US President Donald Trump discussed with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday, the latter's office said.

Trump had called the previous day on other countries to work with Washington to secure the strait, the closure of which has thrown energy markets into turmoil since the conflict broke out.

But in a phone conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot, Tehran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi called on other countries to "refrain from any action that could lead to escalation and expansion of the conflict".

Arguing that the US security umbrella in the region was "inviting rather than deterring trouble", Araghchi on X urged neighbouring countries "to expel foreign aggressors".

The drone attack at the Ali Al Salem airbase in Kuwait destroyed an unmanned aircraft belonging to Italy, but caused no casualties, the Italian military said.

Rome's foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, sought to play down the attack - the second on an Italian base in the Middle East this week - insisting: "We are not at war with anyone."

Iraqi authorities, meanwhile, said rockets wounded five people at Baghdad's airport, which houses a US diplomatic facility, while Iran's Revolutionary Guards said about 700 missiles and 3,600 drones had been fired at US and Israeli targets so far.

GUARDED RESPONSES

Trump responded to Iran's threats to shipping by calling on "China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK and others" to send ships to escort tankers, while the US military continues to pound drone, boat and missile launch sites in Iran on the north shore.

But the various countries he listed have given only guarded responses.

The UK defence ministry was non-committal, saying "we are currently discussing with our allies and partners a range of options to ensure the security of shipping".

South Korea said it was monitoring Trump's remarks, while the policy chief of Japan's ruling party, Takayuki Kobayashi, said the bar for sending Japanese navy ships to the region under existing laws was "extremely high".