Israel security chief accuses PM of demanding personal loyalty

"Bar claims that on the night of October 7th, he woke up the entire system. He conveniently forgets to mention that he did not wake up the heads of the system," said the statement from the prime minister's office.



"Bar confirms the assessment of all government ministers that he failed miserably on October 7th."



Netanyahu's response also denied that he "requested to delay his trial. On the contrary, the prime minister insisted on holding his trial without any delay", the statement said.



An Apr 8 supreme court hearing on the government's plans to fire Bar ruled that he "will continue to perform his duties until a later decision".



It added "there is nothing to prevent interviews with candidates for the post, without announcing an appointment".