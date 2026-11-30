JERUSALEM: Israeli military prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a Palestinian accused of killing an Israeli man in the occupied West Bank, in the first case brought under an amended law that makes capital punishment a default sentence for deadly attacks.

The military said on Sunday (Nov 29) it had informed the family of Netanel Shukrun that it intended to indict Qadri Samara, the alleged shooter, under the amendment that stipulates a mandatory death sentence for those convicted of "acts of terrorism" unless there are special circumstances.

Shukrun was killed in September when Samara allegedly opened fire on people at a spring near the settlement of Neve Tzuf in the West Bank. Samara was wounded in an exchange of fire with a security officer and arrested hours later at a hospital near Ramallah, the military said.

Reuters was not able to reach Samara or his lawyers for comment

Defence Minister Israel Katz welcomed the decision, saying the death penalty should be the rule rather than the exception for attackers who killed "in cold blood".