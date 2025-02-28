Israel sends negotiators to Cairo to extend phase-one of Gaza ceasefire

"SOME SOLACE"

"In this painful moment, there is some solace in knowing that they will be laid to rest in dignity in Israel," he wrote.



Idan, Yahalomi and Elgarat were murdered in captivity in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said, while Mantzur was killed on Oct 7, 2023, during the Hamas attack.



Hamas took 251 hostages and killed about 1,200 people in its raid on southern Israeli communities, according to Israel. Around half of the hostages were freed during the war's only previous truce in November 2023, and others have been recovered alive or dead during the war.



More than 48,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's assault on Gaza, Palestinian authorities say. The war has laid waste to the crowded coastal enclave and displaced the majority of its population multiple times.