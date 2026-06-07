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One killed, five wounded in Israel shooting attacks
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World

One killed, five wounded in Israel shooting attacks

One killed, five wounded in Israel shooting attacks

Israeli security forces gather at a petrol station following a suspected shooting attack near the town of Kokhav Yair in central Israel close to the occupied West Bank, on Jun 7, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Jack Guez)

07 Jun 2026 06:33PM (Updated: 07 Jun 2026 06:36PM)
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KOKHAV YAIR, Israel: At least one person was killed and five others wounded in multiple shooting attacks in Israel on Sunday (Jun 7), authorities said, with one of the perpetrators killed.

Israel's emergency service Magen David Adom said a man about 35 years old had died of gunshot wounds.

The service also "provided medical treatment and evacuated to hospitals five injured people, including two in serious condition and three in moderate condition, with penetrating injuries to their bodies", it added.

Police said they had located a vehicle suspected of involvement and killed a suspect believed to be responsible near the town of Kokhav Yair, a few kilometres away from the occupied West Bank. 

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Rescuers said attacks also took place in the nearby towns of Tzur Natan and Tzur Yitzhak.

Israel's military told AFP that one perpetrator had been killed and searches were ongoing for a second.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had "held a situational assessment and is monitoring the deadly shooting attack".

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir wrote on X that "if the terrorist is caught alive - he will be executed".

He was referring to a recently approved Israeli law that imposes the death penalty on Palestinians convicted of terror charges for deadly anti-Israeli attacks.

"Jewish blood is not cheap. Whoever murders a Jew will see the hangman's noose," Ben Gvir said.

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Source: AFP/rk

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