Israel to shut embassy in Ireland over 'extreme anti-Israel policies'

Israel said on Sunday (Dec 15) it would close its Dublin embassy due to the Irish government's "extreme anti-Israel policies" including recognition of a Palestinian state and support for international legal action against its war in Gaza.

Israel recalled its ambassador after Ireland’s decision on a Palestinian state in May, and was further angered last week when Dublin backed South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing Israel of genocide.

"The decision to close Israel’s embassy in Dublin was made in light of the extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The actions and antisemitic rhetoric used by Ireland against Israel are rooted in the delegitimisation and demonisation of the Jewish state, along with double standards. Ireland has crossed every red line in its relations with Israel," Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said in the statement.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said the decision was deeply regrettable and his nation would always stand up for human rights and international law.

"I utterly reject the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel. Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights and pro-international law," he said in a post on X.

"Ireland wants a two-state solution and for Israel and Palestine to live in peace and security."