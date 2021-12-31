Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Israel signs deal to buy US$2 billion in US helicopters, tankers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Israel signs deal to buy US$2 billion in US helicopters, tankers

Israel signs deal to buy US$2 billion in US helicopters, tankers

File photo. A photograph of a CH-53 helicopter is pictured at the booth of Sikorsky - Lockheed Martin company during preparation for the ILA Berlin Air Show in Schoenefeld, south of Berlin, Germany, on May 31, 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)

31 Dec 2021 04:13PM (Updated: 31 Dec 2021 04:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM: Israel has signed a deal with the United States to buy 12 Lockheed Martin CH-53K helicopters and two Boeing KC-46 refuelling planes, the Israeli Defence Ministry said on Friday (Dec 31), estimating the total price at around US$2 billion.

The deal, signed on Thursday, is part of an upgrade of Israel's air force capabilities and includes an option to buy six additional helicopters, a ministry statement said.

It said the first helicopters were due to arrive in Israel in 2026. Brigadier-General Shimon Tsentsiper, chief of materiel for the air force, told Israel's Army Radio on Thursday that the refuelling planes on order would not be delivered before 2025.

He said Israel was trying to bring forward the delivery of the KC-46s, and eventually wanted a total of four of them.

Israeli media have speculated that the refuelling planes could be crucial for carrying out a long-threatened air strike on Iran's nuclear facilities. Tsentsiper said the air force's current refuelling capacities were sufficient for its missions.

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

Israel defense

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us