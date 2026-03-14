Israel destroys bridge in Lebanon, threatens Gaza-scale destruction

BEIRUT: Israel destroyed a bridge in southern Lebanon on Friday (Mar 12) and dropped leaflets in Beirut threatening Gaza-scale devastation as it deployed more troops to fight Iran-backed Hezbollah and warned of more attacks on the country's infrastructure.

As Israeli warplanes pounded Beirut's suburbs with air strikes, Lebanon's interior minister said authorities were unable to accommodate the hundreds of thousands of people who have sought refuge in the capital.

Israel launched its offensive against Hezbollah after it opened fire on ‌Mar 2 to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader at the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran. Israeli strikes have killed nearly 700 people and uprooted 800,000 more, according to Lebanese authorities.

Making a visit to Lebanon on Friday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was seeking US$325 million in emergency funding to help authorities grapple with the humanitarian fallout.

"Solidarity in words must be matched by solidarity in action," Guterres said.