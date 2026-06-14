Israel says struck Hezbollah targets in Beirut's southern suburbs

JERUSALEM: The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday (Jun 14) the military had carried out strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs, known as Dahiyeh, while Lebanese state media said a strike hit the Ghobeiry neighbourhood.

The Israeli military has "just carried out strikes in the Dahiyeh district of Beirut against terrorist targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organisation, in response to Hezbollah's firing toward Israeli territory", Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

The military said it had "precisely struck" a Hezbollah infrastructure site in Dahiyeh.

Lebanon's official National News Agency said a strike hit Ghobeiry, while an AFP correspondent reported hearing explosions from the southern suburbs.