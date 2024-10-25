Lebanon says Israeli strike kills 3 journalists

BEIRUT: Lebanon said an Israeli air strike killed three journalists on Friday (Oct 25), in an attack on the country's south that the minister of information branded as a "war crime".

Pro-Iran Lebanese television channel Al Mayadeen said a cameraman and broadcast engineer were killed in the strike targeting a journalists' residence in Hasbaya, south Lebanon.

Another TV outlet, Al-Manar, run by Hezbollah, said one of its video journalists was also killed in the strike.

"The Israeli enemy waited for the journalists' nighttime break to betray them in their sleep," Information Minister Ziad Makary said in a post on X.

"This is an assassination, after monitoring and tracking, with prior planning and design, as there were 18 journalists there representing seven media institutions. This is a war crime."