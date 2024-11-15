Lebanon rescuer picks up 'pieces' of father after Israel strike

DOURIS, Lebanon: Suzanne Karkaba and her father Ali were both civil defence rescuers whose job was to save the injured and recover the dead in Lebanon's war.

When an Israeli strike killed him on Thursday (Nov 14) and it was his turn to be rescued, there was not much left. She had to identify him by his fingers.

Karkaba then rushed back to the bombed civil defence centre to search for her fellow first responders under the rubble.

Israel struck the centre, the main civil defence facility in the eastern Baalbek area, while nearly 20 rescuers were still inside, said Samir Chakia, a local official with the agency.

At least 14 civil defence workers were killed, he said.

"My dad was sleeping here with them. He helped people and recovered bodies to return them to their families ... But now it's my turn to pick up the pieces of my dad," Karkaba told AFP with tears in her eyes.