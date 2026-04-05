Israel renews strikes on Lebanon, forces Syria border crossing to close

BEIRUT, Lebanon: Israeli strikes on south Beirut and its suburbs killed at least four people on Sunday (Apr 5), a day after Israel threatened to hit Lebanon's main border crossing with Syria, forcing it to close.

The Israeli military also carried out deadly attacks on Lebanon's south, one of which killed seven people including a family of six.

Israel has launched airstrikes across Lebanon as well as a ground invasion in the south since Mar 2, when armed group Hezbollah entered the war in the Middle East on the side of its backer Iran.

Hezbollah on Sunday claimed to have fired a cruise missile at an Israeli warship off the coast, but the Israeli military told AFP it was "not aware" of such an incident.

One of Israel's strikes in Beirut on Sunday killed at least four people and wounded 39 in the Jnah neighbourhood, the Lebanese health ministry said.

It landed about 100m away from a public hospital, a medical source told AFP.

Another attack struck a building elsewhere in Jnah that the Israeli military had warned it would target.

An AFP photographer in the area saw a missile hit one building as Israeli warplanes flew at low altitude over the capital.

Israel also launched several strikes on the nearby southern suburbs, an area now largely evacuated but where Hezbollah holds sway.

In a statement, the military warned it had "begun striking Hezbollah infrastructure sites".